PM: AL always fulfils its election pledges 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday expressed satisfaction that her ruling Awami League party has been able to fulfil its election pledges to the people.

The Awami League never forgets its election pledges after forming the government, Sheikh Hasina, who is also president of the ruling party, said in her introductory speech at the Awami League Advisory Council meeting held at Ganabhaban.

"Every time while formulating the budget we evaluate how much progress we have made to implement the election pledges," she said, adding that the Awami League government also considers how to implement the unfinished election pledges.

She said the government is advancing the country using modern technology by developing from the grassroots level.

Recalling the horrible days the people faced after the mayhem on 15 August 1975 the prime minister said the power was not in the hands of the mass people.

"The power was in the hands of the military dictators who had captured the state power illegally wearing uniform and as a result the development of the country was hampered while they thrived with their own development," she said.

She said during the military regime some 19/20 military coups had been staged while there were session jams in the educational institutions amid jingles of arms.

The PM said the government has done the development of the country from the rural level with 90% of its own sources.

She also mentioned that Bangladesh has attained the status of a developing country.

Talking about the Padma Bridge, the premier said that her government could take up the challenge as she has been honest in her purpose.

"We have built that bridge with our own money. Inshallah I will inaugurate that bridge on 25 June," she said.

She also said a Canadian court declared all the allegations regarding this project false and baseless.

In this connection she mentioned that Dr Muahmmad Yunus, just for a post of managing director of Grameen Bank, carried out the conspiracy.

"He illegally stayed in the MD post of Grameen Bank at the age of 71. He lodged a case regarding the matter and lost," she said.

She alleged that the World Bank cancelled the funding of the project on Dr Yunus' request and later the Awami League government constructed that Bridge with the country's own resources.

She said the next council of Awami League will be held within December this year.

Hasina said Bangladesh has proved it is no longer dependent on foreign funding by self-financing the construction of Padma Bridge.

"Bangladesh has changed a lot," she said.

The PM said after assuming power the Awami League government has been able to bring discipline in every sphere of life which was destroyed by military regimes.

"We don't believe in the trickle down development, we always believe in the socioeconomic development from the grassroots level," she said.

She mentioned that her government has been able to reduce the poverty level under 20% and hoped that in the upcoming census report the rate will decline further.

"Coronavirus has slowed down our economic growth. The growth was reduced to 3.5% from eight per cent due to the pandemic. That was only for three months. Later we regained our momentum and now we have almost 7% growth," she said.

She mentioned that the government is taking preparations to face the challenges that may arise because of the country's graduation to a developing nation by 2026.

"This will not be a tough job for us. Our exports are increasing and the remittance inflow is increasing," she said.