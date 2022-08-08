PM accords Bangamata Padak to 5 women

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today distributed "Bangamata Begum Fazilatun Nesa Mujib Padak-2022" to five distinguished women for their outstanding contributions to various fields marking the 92nd birth anniversary of the majestic woman and wife of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



She virtually joined the award distribution ceremony as the chief guest from her official Ganabhaban residence.

Ministry of Women and Cultural Affairs organised the function at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in city while the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Gopalganj also remotely connected to it.

Five women who received the Padak, the highest state honour for women, are - Syeda Zebunnesa Haque (Sylhet) in politics, lawmaker Selima Ahmed (Cumilla) in economics, Dhaka University's former Pro-Vice Chancellor Nasreen Ahmad in education, Mst Achhia Alam (Kishoreganj) in social service and valiant freedom fighter of Gopalganj district Ashalata Baidya (commander during the Liberation War) in independence and Liberation War.Each of the recipients got a medal made of 40gm of 18-carat gold, a cheque of Taka 4 lakh and a certificate of honour.

On behalf of the prime minister, State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira handed over the Padak introduced last year.

The premier also inaugurated handing over financial assistance and sewing machines among insolvent women across the country on Bangamata's birth anniversary.



She unveiled the cover of a book written by her titled "Sheikh Fazilatun Nesa Amar Maa" at the function as well.

Sheikh Hasina also opened a women's hostel named after Begum Fazilatun Nesa Mujib in the capital.

With the state minister in the chair, Women and Cultural Affairs Secretary Md. Hasanuzzaman Kallol gave the address of welcome while eminent writer Anwara Syed Haq delivered the keynote speech.

Jatiyo Mohila Sangstha Chairman Begum Chemon Ara Tayab also spoke at the function.



On behalf of the Padak recipients, Syeda Zebunnesa Haque spoke at the ceremony expressing her feelings.



Two video documentaries on the life and works of Bangamata Begum Fazilatun Nesa Mujib, mother of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and Begum Fazilatun Nesa Mujib women hostel were screened at the function.

Bangamata was born on August 8 in 1930 at Tungipara village in Gopalganj. She was killed brutally along with Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members on the fateful night of August 15 in 1975.

The birthday of Bangamata is being observed across the country in a befitting manner.



Alongside the government, various political and socio-cultural organisations have chalked out elaborate programmes that included discussions to observe the day. A wreath was placed at her grave in the city's Banani area this morning.



President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave separate messages on the eve of the 92nd birth anniversary of Bangamata.



State-owned Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar in addition to other electronic media are broadcasting special programmes to mark the day.



Marking the birth anniversary of Bangamata, financial assistance of Taka 50 lakh is being distributed among 2500 insolvent women. Each of the women is getting Taka 2000. Of the total amount, Taka 13 lakhs are being distributed among the women of flood-hit districts, Sylhet, Sunamganj, Moulovibazar, Habiganj and Netrokona. Besides, a total 4,500 sewing machines are being distributed across the country.