Plot on to assassinate PM, warns lawmaker

Awami League lawmaker Abul Kalam Azad has claimed that there is an ongoing conspiracy to assassinate Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and people from the ruling party are involved in the plot.

"I am unable to disclose details about the conspiracy in parliament. But, if I get to speak with the prime minister privately, I can tell her," he said while participating in the general motion proposed by Brahmanbaria MP RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury to condemn Bangabandhu assassination.

He even claimed that people of the ruling party are involved in the plot in exchange for money.

He further claimed the intelligence agencies including DGFI, NSI, DB often do not give correct information and advised the prime minister to collect information using her own mechanism through grass root leaders and workers.

Participating in the same discussion, Rashed Khan Menon, lawmaker of the Workers' Party of Bangladesh, suggested forming a National Commission of Inquiry to uncover the nature of the conspiracy to kill Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

He said, "We will be wrong if we think that only some misguided members of the army were involved in the murder. We can find this out by examining the statements of the self-confessed murderers."

Law Minister Anisul Huq said that an enquiry commission will be formed after 16 December to find those behind Bangabandhu's murder.

"The commission will give their report, which will reveal the identity of those who were behind the scenes.