Planning minister for wealth creation to alleviate discrimination

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 May, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2023, 02:06 pm

Related News

Planning minister for wealth creation to alleviate discrimination

TBS Report
17 May, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2023, 02:06 pm
Planning minister for wealth creation to alleviate discrimination

Planning Minister MA Mannan on Wednesday called for more research on how to increase the existing wealth underscoring the need to alleviate discrimination from society.   

"We want to create wealth and for this, we need to conduct research on how we can increase our existing wealth," the minister said while addressing the inaugural session of BIDS Research ALMANAC 2023 organised by the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) at a hotel in the capital on Wednesday.

"Wealth creation comes with the risk of discrimination, however, deliberate discrimination can be controlled to create a society based on justice," he said.

Regarding the poor, Mannan stated that poverty can not be eliminated but it can definitely be alleviated.

"Poverty is not inevitable. It is something that is created, so it can be reduced as well, The government has adopted social safety net action in order to improve the living standard of the poor. At the same time, we are exploring more options," he further added.

During the event, BIDS Director General Dr Binayak Sen said around 50% of the country's total poverty-stricken population is new, who descended in the category from a better position. 

"In 2022, when we were trying to turn around from the economic slowdown, the Russia-Ukraine war came as another big blow to our plan," he added.
 
The minister also emphasised the importance of knowing the contributions of domestic work to perceive the real economic scenario of the country.

Calling for an in-depth study in this regard, MA Mannan said, "It is important to know the contributions of domestic work carried out by our mothers and sisters at home so that we can draw a parallel picture of our economy. This will help us understand the actual economy of the country." 

Minister MA Mannan also noted that the contribution of domestic works to the economy deserves recognition. 

Top News

Planning minister MA Mannan / Poverty alleviation / poverty

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Network sharing, cloudification and CVM: The path forward for telcos in Bangladesh

Network sharing, cloudification and CVM: The path forward for telcos in Bangladesh

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Find the right olympiad for you

4h | Pursuit
The otherwise beautiful plants with purple flowers damage the quality of the water and make it difficult for the fish to thrive. Photo: Mumit M

Water hyacinth: A source of pollution until turned into a solution

6h | Panorama
Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat, attends a press conference following the general election, at the party&#039;s headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 May, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Can Pita and Shinawatra unleash Thailand's suppressed democracy?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How do real-life private detectives uncover mysteries?

How do real-life private detectives uncover mysteries?

19h | TBS Stories
Pakistani citizens are migrating rapidly to foreign countries

Pakistani citizens are migrating rapidly to foreign countries

5h | TBS World
What is most awkward situation Nasir faced for?

What is most awkward situation Nasir faced for?

21h | TBS Entertainment
"Co-working space" does not have the hassle of office maintenance

"Co-working space" does not have the hassle of office maintenance

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

2
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

3
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

5
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman

6
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities