PKSF: ‘National Implementing Entity’ of Adaptation Fund

Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) has recently been chosen as the National Implementing Entity (NIE) of the Adaptation Fund for Bangladesh.

The Adaptation Fund is an international fund that finances projects and programmes aimed at helping developing countries adapt to the harmful effects of climate change.

The organisation selected PKSF as its NIE in Bangladesh for the next five years, during its board meeting on 3 August, read a press release.

PKSF is the 34th entity and the only one from Bangladesh to receive the accreditation of the Adaptation Fund, created in 2007.

Several government and non-government organisations of Bangladesh applied for this accreditation of high acclaim. But the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change of the Government of Bangladesh found PKSF as the most suitable entity and nominated it for accreditation.

In 2017, PKSF was accredited as the National Implementing Entity (NIE) of the Green Climate Fund (GCF) established under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).