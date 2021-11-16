‘PIR’ of Rajarbag Darbar Shareef under ACC scanner 

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has started an investigation against Rajarbagh Darbar Shareef 'Pir' Dillur Rahman over allegations of accumulating wealth illegally.

The anti-graft body has formed a three-member team, led by deputy director Md Jahangir Alam to investigate the matter. The other members are Assistant Director Md Saiful Islam and deputy-assistant director Md Altaf Hossain.

ACC Director Syed Iqbal Hossain is supervising the team.

ACC Secretary Dr Mohammad Anwar Hossain Howlader told the media on Tuesday that ACC started an investigation against Rajarbagh Darbar Shareef Pir Dillur Rahman over allegations of grabbing 7,000 acres of land by cheating people in the name of religion as well as Islam.

ACC sources said as there is a High court directive regarding the issue, the ACC team was asked to submit its report within 30 November after investigating the allegations.

The anti-graft body has received allegations against Pir Dillur for deceiving general people in the name of religion, grabbing 7,000 acres of land in different parts of the country through various irregularities, illegally occupying a rubber orchard and acquiring illegal assets. After verification of the information, the agency decided to investigate the allegations, it added.

On 16 September, eight victims filed a writ petition with the HC, seeking its intervention in 34 cases filed by the Pir and his disciples in six districts across the country. The families claimed the cases were lodged to "harass them and to grab their properties".

The petition sought a rule as to why legal action should not be taken against the Pir and his disciples for filing false, misleading, and defamatory cases against the petitioners across the country.

Rajarbag Darbar Shareef is located at 5 Outer Circular Road in the capital city.

Following the petition, the HC on 19 September directed the Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) of police to investigate whether the darbar has any link to militancy and ordered the ACC to enquire into the assets of Dillur and his disciples. Both the CTTC and ACC were asked to submit reports within 30 November.

Besides, the HC directed the additional inspector general of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police to submit a report within 60 working days after identifying the people who lodged the fake cases against the writ petitioners and taking legal action against the guilty persons.

Later one Mafizul Islam, a follower of Pir Dillur Rahman, filed a leave to appeal petition seeking a stay on the HC order.

On 24 October, the Supreme Court dismissed the leave to appeal petition and also upheld the High Court directive that asked the CTTC Unit of police to find out if Pir Dillur have any connection with militancy.