Pilot Nowshad's body arrives in Dhaka

The body of Biman pilot Captain Nowshad Ataul Qayum, who died in India following a mid-air heart attack, was brought to Dhaka on Thursday.

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines plane carrying the pilot's body landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 9.12am, Biman Managing Director and CEO Dr Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal told UNB.

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Mohammad Mahbub Ali, senior officials of the national flag carrier, two sisters of Captain Nowshad and his daughter were present at the airport.

Captain Nowshad Ataul Qayum, who was hailed for landing his plane safely in Nagpur after suffering a heart attack mid-air on August 27, died at a hospital in India three days later.

The Biman flight (BG022), carrying 124 passengers, had to make an emergency landing in the Indian city of Nagpur on August 27 after Nowshad fell sick while piloting the plane from Muscat to Dhaka.

Since then, the 44-year-old pilot had been undergoing treatment at the hospital in Nagpur, where he breathed his last.