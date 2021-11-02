In pictures: PM Sheikh Hasina at COP26

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, representing Bangladesh, met with global leaders and exchanged views on impactful dialogues following her arrival at Glasgow, Scotland to attend 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) that began 31 October.

Representatives from almost 200 countries joined the COP26 hosted by the UK. The summit has brought parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Here are some snippets from her meetings with global leaders:

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with UK Prime MInister Boris Johnson and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo: PID

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the COP26 on Monday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina exchanging greeting and performing Covid shake with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo: PID

Climate Vulnerability Forum (CVF) Chair Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with the participants of CVF-Commonwealth High-level Panel Discussion on Climate Prosperity Partnership side event at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo: PID

The Prime Minister also attended a joint meeting of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF)-Commonwealth High-Level Panel Discussion on Climate Prosperity Partnership and then another meeting titled "Action and Solidarity-the critical decade" at the invitation of her British counterpart Boris Johnson.

On the same day, Hasina addressed the key segment of the COP26 apart from joining the opening ceremony. She said developed countries should fulfil their commitments of providing 100 billion dollars annually with a 50:50 balance between adaptation and mitigation.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina delivering speech at "Leaders' Event: Action and Solidarity" as part of COP26. Photo: Collected

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, while delivering her speech, made a four-point call to the world saying the major emitters must submit ambitious NDCs, and implement those.

The issue of loss and damage, Hasina said, must be addressed, including global sharing of responsibility for climate migrants displaced by sea-level rise, salinity increase, river erosion, floods, and draughts."

Caption: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a meeting with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Co-founder Bill Gates at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo: PID

Later, she also attended sat with Commonwealth secretary-general Patricia Scotland, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Bill Gates.

Future endeavours

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will leave Scotland for London by a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight.

On the same day, she will go to Westminster where Rushanara Ali, MP, and Lord Gadhia will welcome her. She will have a courtesy call with British Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

On 4 November, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the "Bangladesh Investment Summit 2021: Building Sustainable Growth Partnerships".

She will unveil the cover of two publications titled 'Secret Documents' (Vol i-ix) and 'Mujib & Introduction' and inaugurate an art exhibition titled "Bangabandhu and Britain: A Centenary Collection".

On 7 November, she will inaugurate the newly-expanded portion of Bangladesh High Commission and Bangabandhu Lounge there.

She will also attend a civic reception to be accorded to her by Bangladeshi expatriates living in the UK.

On 9 November, she will leave London for Paris in the morning by a VVIP flight of Biman.

She will have a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at Elysee Palace and witness the signing of three deeds, and attend a joint press conference before joining lunch to be hosted by the French President. She will be given a guard of honour there.

The Prime Minister will also have a bilateral meeting with French Prime Minister Jean Castex.

On 10 November, Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury and Dassault Aviation president Eric Trappier and Thales president Patrice Caine will meet her at her place.

She will have a meeting with a delegation of the French business organisation MEDEF. French Minister Florence Parly will also meet her.

Later in the afternoon, she will visit the French Senate where she will receive official reception during the ongoing Senate Session.

On 11 November, Sheikh Hasina will attend the Paris Peace Forum.

Later, she will go to attend the "Unesco-Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman International Prize for the Creative Economy" awarding ceremony at the Unesco Headquarters.

From there she will go to Elysee Palace to attend the dinner to be hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron in honour of her.

On 12 November, Sheikh Hasina will go to the Paris Peace Forum and attend a high-level panel discussion on South-South and Triangular Cooperation.

Later, she will go to the Unesco Headquarters to attend the inaugural session of the 75th Founding anniversary of Unesco where she will deliver her speech.

She will participate in the dinner to be hosted by Unesco Director-General Audrey Azoulay in honour of heads of government and state.

On 13 November, Sheikh Hasina will attend a civic reception to be accorded to her by the expatriate Bangladeshis living there.

In the afternoon, she will depart from De Gaulle International Airport by a VVIP flight of Biman and land at Hazrat Shahjalal Airport at 10 am (local time) on 14 November.