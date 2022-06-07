Philippines seeks Bangladesh’s cooperation in ICT sector development

The Philippine government seeks Bangladesh's cooperation in implementing innovative solutions for the development of ICT, e-commerce and other sectors.

Sukarno Abas, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Trade, Investments and Tourism of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), Philippines, made the remark while speaking with the State Minister for ICT Division, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, on Monday at the a2i office in Agargoan, said a media release.

State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak said, we have been able to successfully implement various innovative initiatives and solutions in the ICT sector in Bangladesh, especially in public-private, startup, small and medium, and e-commerce sectors.

"a2i's digital services are making a significant contribution to global innovation, the experience and knowledge of which we can share with the Philippines. By building linkages between academia and the private sector, Bangladesh can assist the Philippines in applying its learned knowledge to develop new solutions to various challenges, making the lives of its population easier. We can begin by implementing various B2B initiatives between the two countries through various digital channels." The state minister said.

Sukarno Abas, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Trade, Investments, and Tourism of the BARMM, Philippines, stated the region was encountering a number of challenges in terms of transportation, communication, internet access, and the provision of municipal services.

"The Bangsamaro government is keen to work with Bangladesh to develop their country's ICT, e-commerce and other sectors." he added.

He believes that the learning visit will create opportunities for collaboration among them, a2i, and various organizations in the ICT sector in Bangladesh in the days ahead.

Ambassador of the Philippines to Bangladesh, Alan L. Deniega, stated that Bangladesh has demonstrated its potential as a prosperous state during the last 50 years. Bangladesh and the Philippines have a lot in common as emerging countries.

During the session, Alan L. Deniega, Ambassador of the Philippines to Bangladesh, Dr. Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir, Project Director, a2i, and M Asaduzzaman, Assistant Resident Representative of UNDP Bangladesh, were also present.

A high-level delegation from Mindanao and UNDP Philippines, led by the Deputy Minister of Commerce, Investment, and Tourism of the Bangsamaro Region, Mr. Sukarna Abas, is on a four-day visit to Bangladesh to learn about various IT-based innovative services developed by a2i.