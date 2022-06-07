Philippines seeks Bangladesh’s cooperation in ICT sector development

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 June, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 08:34 pm

Related News

Philippines seeks Bangladesh’s cooperation in ICT sector development

TBS Report
07 June, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 08:34 pm
Philippines seeks Bangladesh’s cooperation in ICT sector development

The Philippine government seeks Bangladesh's cooperation in implementing innovative solutions for the development of ICT, e-commerce and other sectors.

Sukarno Abas, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Trade, Investments and Tourism of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), Philippines, made the remark while speaking with the State Minister for ICT Division, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, on Monday at the a2i office in Agargoan, said a media release.

State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak said, we have been able to successfully implement various innovative initiatives and solutions in the ICT sector in Bangladesh, especially in public-private, startup, small and medium, and e-commerce sectors.

"a2i's digital services are making a significant contribution to global innovation, the experience and knowledge of which we can share with the Philippines. By building linkages between academia and the private sector, Bangladesh can assist the Philippines in applying its learned knowledge to develop new solutions to various challenges, making the lives of its population easier. We can begin by implementing various B2B initiatives between the two countries through various digital channels." The state minister said.

Sukarno Abas, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Trade, Investments, and Tourism of the BARMM, Philippines, stated the region was encountering a number of challenges in terms of transportation, communication, internet access, and the provision of municipal services.

"The Bangsamaro government is keen to work with Bangladesh to develop their country's ICT, e-commerce and other sectors." he added.

He believes that the learning visit will create opportunities for collaboration among them, a2i, and various organizations in the ICT sector in Bangladesh in the days ahead.

Ambassador of the Philippines to Bangladesh, Alan L. Deniega, stated that Bangladesh has demonstrated its potential as a prosperous state during the last 50 years. Bangladesh and the Philippines have a lot in common as emerging countries.

During the session, Alan L. Deniega, Ambassador of the Philippines to Bangladesh, Dr. Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir, Project Director, a2i, and M Asaduzzaman, Assistant Resident Representative of UNDP Bangladesh, were also present.

 

A high-level delegation from Mindanao and UNDP Philippines, led by the Deputy Minister of Commerce, Investment, and Tourism of the Bangsamaro Region, Mr. Sukarna Abas, is on a four-day visit to Bangladesh to learn about various IT-based innovative services developed by a2i.

 

Philippines / a2i / Aspire to Innovate (a2i)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma’s statements against the most respected figure in Islam caused an immediate upheaval among the Muslim majority countries

A collective outcry in defense of Islam’s Prophet. What about India’s Muslims?

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Enforced disappearance, a Pakistani court ruling and us 

10h | Panorama
Photo caption: Banga Bazar interpreters assist foreign buyers who visit the market and help them bargain with shop owners. TBS illustration 

The Banga Bazar interpreters who speak half a dozen languages 

12h | Panorama
A member of the team double Expresso Shot explains to a stall visitor their project. Photo: Courtesy

From improving vaccination to identifying refugees, Bangladeshi youth come up with innovative use of blockchain

10h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

How will farms be in the future?

How will farms be in the future?

1h | Videos
What is budget?

What is budget?

1h | Videos
Tax beneficiaries in the proposed budget

Tax beneficiaries in the proposed budget

1h | Videos
Whom will the tax structure hurt?

Whom will the tax structure hurt?

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

2
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble