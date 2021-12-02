Perspective Plan: Hasina urges armed forces to work as frontline soldiers

Bangladesh

UNB
02 December, 2021, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2021, 12:43 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday asked the members of the Bangladesh Armed Forces to work as 'frontline soldiers' to implement the Perspective Plan 2041 to make Bangladesh a developed country.

"Work as frontline soldiers to implement the 2041 perspective plan being imbued with patriotism. I expect it from the members of our armed forces," she said.

The Prime Minister was addressing the graduation ceremony of the National Defence Course (NDC) and Armed Forces War Course (AFWC)-2021, joining it from her official residence Ganobhaban.

The graduation ceremony was held at Sheikh Hasina Complex, DSCSC of Mirpur Cantonment.

Sheikh Hasina said the armed forces members are always ready for the supreme sacrifice in any crisis alongside protecting the country's sovereignty.

She said they participated in various activities as frontline fighters in facing the Covid-19 pandemic and earned praise for their works. "They've been working sincerely in the infrastructural and socioeconomic development of the country apart from facing the disasters," the Prime Minister said.

A total of 88 trainees, including 27 foreign military members, participated in the NDC 2021 and 55 in the AFWC 2021.

So far, 383 members of the Armed Forces from 24 friendly countries have received higher education and training at the NDC.

The chiefs of the three services and the NDC commandant and its faculties were present at the event.

