Persons with disabilities more attentive, responsible at work: Palak

State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak speaks as the chief guest after inaugurating a job fair at the NGO Affairs Bureau in Dhaka’s Agargaon on Saturday (10 February). Photo: UNB

People with disabilities are more attentive and responsible in the workplace than healthy normal youths, State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak said today (10 February).

"They [persons with disabilities] are our brothers and sisters and they should be given opportunities," he said, adding that they will be ahead of others with their hard work, talent and responsibility," he said while speaking as the chief guest after inaugurating a job fair at the NGO Affairs Bureau in Dhaka's Agargaon.

Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) of ICT Division organised the fair in collaboration with the Centre for Services and Information on Disability (CSID) and NGO Affairs Bureau of the Prime Minister's Office with the aim of providing employment to specially-abled persons or for the person with disabilities.

The state minister said technology should be used to eliminate discrimination between physical disabilities and the specially-abled.

"No disabled children in our country will stay at home. They will not be a burden to the family or country. By giving a little assistance and opportunity to the disabled, they will become the country's asset and lead Bangladesh to become a smart Bangladesh," he added.

Palak mentioned that an entrepreneur fair would be organised for persons with disabilities, and that not only will the persons with disabilities have a job fair, but they will also generate jobs for thousands of youth by becoming entrepreneurs.

He called for the use of the "Emporia (emporia.bcc.gov.bd)" portal so that the persons with disabilities can take skills development training at home. At the same time, he requested the director general of the NGO Bureau to provide them jobs in NGOs.

Secretary to the ICT Division Md Shamsul Arefin, Director General (Grade-1) of NGO Affairs Bureau of Prime Minister's Office Md Saidur Rahman and the Executive Director of the CSID Khandaker Jahurul Alam were present as the special guests at the programme.