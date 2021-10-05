People want clear instructions on child harassment

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 October, 2021, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2021, 05:54 pm

A petition signed by 5000 people of Dhaka, Khulna and Chattogram has been submitted to add clear provisions for punishment in the Children Act-2013 regarding mental and physical harassment of children.

The petition was submitted to Shamsul Haque Tuku, chairman of Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) and Standing Committee of Ministry of Home Affairs, at his office on Tuesday.

As the act lacked proper guidelines on punishment for mental and physical harassment of children, on behalf of Incidin Bangladesh and Shishu Surokhay Amra (SSA), AKM Mustaque Ali, executive director of Incidin Bangladesh and focal of SSA, handed over the petition, reads a press release.

Icnidin is a non-profit organisation that works for the development of street children, especially those who are abused and sexually exploited.

The petition hopes, PCCR will take necessary steps to stop physical and mental harassment of children.

The petition also demanded the implementation of the High Court verdict of 2011 – activating student council and student cabinet at educational institutions; establishing One-Stop Service and making it effective for ending physical and mental punishment of children.

Besides, it pressed for the hanging of a notice board at educational institutions with a directive for banning physical and mental punishment of children and taking steps for its proper monitoring.          

Mushfiqur Rahman, advocacy focal of Incidin Bangladesh; Mahboob Mirza, project coordinator; Nurjahan Akter, case manager cum counsellor of Incidin Bangladesh; and  Hamid Al Mahboob, personal secretary to Shamsul Haque Tuku; were present during the submission. 

Child harrasment / punishment

