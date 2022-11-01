People with disabilities deserve the same rights as everyone else: Edward M Kennedy Jr

TBS Report
01 November, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2022, 09:36 pm

People with disabilities deserve the same rights and opportunities as everyone else, and organisations concerned need to raise awareness regarding the matter, said Edward (Ted) M Kennedy Jr, an American lawyer and politician, at a programme in Dhaka Tuesday (1 November).

"The common conception about disability is that we feel sorry for people in such conditions. We want to help them as we think they cannot do anything by themselves.  This is a poor idea," said Edward M Kennedy Jr, chair of Board of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), in delivering a lecture on "Disability Inclusion: A Right, Not a Privilege '' at the EMK Centre.

He said, "People with disabilities face untold barriers and discrimination. We need to create a society where such barriers are eliminated. We should talk about human rights, we should talk about civil rights, and we should also talk about disabled people's rights."

Sharing the experience of his own life, Edward M Kennedy Jr said, "I am a paediatric bone cancer survivor. I lost my leg when I was twelve-years-old. At that time, my doctor said my leg will be amputated.

"I thought my life was over. I thought what would I do now? Who possibly would be my friend? But I have made a comeback from that situation. I became a lawyer. I work hard for disabled people's rights, which is now known as the civil rights movement."

"Now we know that Bangladesh and 150 other countries have a special movement, which is about inclusion of people with disabilities and a change of mind in people. We have formed an association – The American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD). We work on many basic issues like access to education, transportation, healthcare, and employment," said Ted M Kennedy Jr.

Regarding the Edward M Kennedy or EMK Centre, Ted M Kennedy Jr said, "We feel so honoured that this centre is named after my father. This centre is working for leadership development and the Kennedy family has a special relationship with the people of Bangladesh."

Edward Ted M Kennedy Jr, a former member of the Connecticut State Senate, is currently on a seven-day visit to Bangladesh from 29 October to 5 November to join the yearlong celebration of the 50th anniversary of US-Bangladesh relations.

