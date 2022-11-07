People are getting benefits of our development works: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said the people of the country are now enjoying the benefits of the development works done by the Awami League government.

"Many can say many things. But the people of the country are getting the benefits from the work we are doing for them. The grassroots of the country are at the centre of our development programmes," she said while opening 100 newly constructed bridges to traffic in 25 districts.

The per capita income has risen to $2,824 in the country as her government has been able to make enough socio-economic development for the people, she said, inaugurating the bridges through video conferencing from Ganabhaban.

Describing the inauguration of 100 bridges all at a time as a historic incident, she said the construction of the bridges would help maintain the law and order as well as accelerate economic development in every respective area.

Besides, agricultural productions would increase, and marketing of goods and transportation systems would ease, she said.

The total length of the bridges is 5,494 metres and the construction cost has been Tk8,79.61 crore.

Of them, 7 have been constructed in Dhaka division, 46 in Chattogram division (42 in Khagrachhari district alone), 6 in Mymensingh division, 17 in Sylhet division, 14 in Barishal division, 7 in Rajshahi division and 3 in Rangpur division.

The Roads and Highways Department under the Road Transport and Highways Division constructed the bridges with the government's own fund.

Sheikh Hasina said her government is building road and rail bridges with a target to join Trans Asian highways – Asian Highway and Asian Railways- for strengthening Bangladesh's international connectivity.

She said the total length of the bridges reconstructed on different roads by her government in the last 14 years is 113,303 metres, while the total length of the culverts constructed during this time is 21,267 metres.

Talking about the inauguration of 45 bridges in the Chattogram Hill Tracts region at one time on Monday, the PM said none could think in the past that so many bridges would be built simultaneously in the CHT region.

She said the hilly region is now witnessing massive development due to the CHT Peace Accord signed during her first term. Her government's goal was to restore peace in the CHT region and uplift the livelihood of its people through signing the 1997 peace accord, she added.

Referring to the global economic crisis, the premier urged the people of the country to increase food production, exercise austerity in the use of fuel, electricity, gas and water, and enhance their savings.

She said the government is also trying to protect the people of Bangladesh from the international food crisis and other global problems.

Noting that the government has been implementing various programmes to fulfil the basic rights of the people, Hasina asked all to be sincere over their proper execution.

About the outbreak of dengue, the PM asked the people to keep their houses and surrounding areas clean, remove stagnant water and destroy breeding spots of Aedes mosquitoes. The government would take all necessary measures to control its outbreak, she added.

At the event, the PM also talked to the local peoples of Sunamganj, Khagrachhari, Barishal and Chattogram through the videoconferencing.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader spoke at the function moderated by PM's Principal Secretary Ahmad Kaikaus.

Road Transport and Highways Division Secretary ABM Amin Ullah Nuri made a presentation about the 100 newly constructed bridges.