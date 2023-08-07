Pensioners of defence service to undergo annual life verification

Pensioners of defence service to undergo annual life verification

All military and civilian pensioners of the defence service are required to undergo an annual life verification process.

This verification is essential for maintaining eligibility to receive pension payments.

According to an official press release by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Defence Finance Department (DFD) has taken the initiative to inform eligible pensioners about the life verification process via SMS sent to their registered mobile phone numbers.

Pensioners must complete the verification process within 30 days of receiving the SMS, presenting their national identity card at any designated accounts office.

Failure to comply within this timeframe will result in the suspension of monthly pension disbursements.

The designated accounts office includes accounts offices at the upazila, district, and division levels, as well as CAFO offices.

For pensioners residing in cantonment areas, the verification can be completed at the FPO, area FC, FC, SFC, and CCDF (pension and fund) offices.

So, pensioners do not need to travel to the CCDF (pension and fund) office in Dhaka.

For inquiries and assistance, pensioners may contact Jannatul Faredous at CCDF (pension and fund) via phone at 01521432840, or reach out to Md Nazmul Hasan, deputy CGDF (administration), at 01769590016.

