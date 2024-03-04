PBI seeks travel ban on Transcom Group CEO Simeen Rahman, 2 others

From the left, Transcom Group Chaiman Shahnaz Rahman, CEO Simeen Rahman and Transcom's Head of Strategy and Transformation Zaraif Ayaat Hossain.

The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) has sought a travel ban on Transcom Group CEO Simeen Rahman and two others associated with the group amid ongoing conflict among the second-generation heirs over the distribution of wealth following the passing of its founder, Latifur Rahman.

In a letter dated 23 February, the PBI urged the immigration police to impose travel restrictions on Transcom Group CEO Simeen Rahman; Shahnaz Rahman, her mother and the current chairman of the group; and Zaraif Ayaat Hossain, the group's head of transformation.

According to the letter, these individuals are currently residing abroad.

The PBI, responsible for investigating the case, has requested the immigration police to enforce the ban on their travel if they attempt to depart the country upon their arrival in Dhaka.

"The three primary accused named in the case are reportedly located outside Bangladesh based on information from confidential sources. You are requested to provide details of their travel abroad from Bangladesh since 1 January 2020 and to notify the investigating officer immediately upon their arrival in Bangladesh from abroad. You are also requested to impose a complete travel ban upon their arrival in the country," the letter reads.

When contacted, PBI investigation officer Md Alauddin told The Business Standard that this measure was necessary for the ongoing investigation.

Shahzreh Huq, the youngest of the two surviving offspring of the iconic businessman and founder of Transcom Group, Latifur Rahman, filed three cases on 22 February, accusing her mother Shahnaz Rahman, the current chairman of the group and older sister Simeen Rahman, the current CEO, of breaching trust, committing fraud, and forging documents to deny her and her deceased brother, Arshad Waliur Rahman, their "rightful" portion of the family's wealth, claimed to be worth Tk10,000 crore.

Eight top officials of the group were accused in three cases. Police promptly arrested five officials accused of colluding with Simeen Rahman and Shahnaz Rahman on the same day.

The arrested Transcom employees are — Md Fakhruzzaman Bhuiyan, serving as the executive director for Corporate Affairs and Law at the Transcom Group; Kamrul Hasan and Abdullah Al Mamun, both directors in Corporate Finance; Mohammed Mossadeq, the assistant company secretary, and Abu Yusuf Md Siddik, a manager — were freed on bail a day after on 23 February, by a Dhaka Metropolitan Court that turned down a Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) plea for their remand.

Later, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate's court canceled the bail of the five officials of Transcom Group and issued arrest warrants against them on 25 February.