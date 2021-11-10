Patient dies as ward boy snaps oxygen for tips

A ward boy allegedly took off the oxygen mask of an accident victim which resulted in the death of the patient as the victim's family failed to pay Tk500 tips.

The incident took place at the surgery department of Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital in Bogura at 10:30pm on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Bikash Chandra Das, 18, from Sialkundi village in Saghata upazila of Gaibandha.

Bogura Sadar Police Station OC Selim Reza said, "The matter has been confirmed by police officials who went to the scene soon after the incident. The body has been kept in the morgue.

"If a case is filed, we will take action", he added.

The ward boy Dulu has been on the run since the death and the police are searching for him.

Sachin Chandra, an uncle of the deceased Bikash, said, "My nephew was injured in a motorcycle accident in Saghata in the evening. Doctors of Saghata Upazila Health Complex referred him to Bogura medical for better treatment.

"He was first taken to the emergency department. Later at around 10:30pm, Bikash was sent to the third floor surgery department where ward boy Dulu carried him on a stretcher.

"Dulu then demanded Tk500 as tips. Since we did not have that much money, Bikash's father Bishnu Das offered him Tk150, but he demanded Tk200. Dulu got angry and took off the oxygen mask of Bikash.

"The ward boy fled the scene as Bikash stopped breathing. Later the doctor came and declared my nephew dead," Sachin added.

Abdul Wadud, deputy assistant director of the medical college hospital, said, "We have started an investigation into the matter."

