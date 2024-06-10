Patenga Container Terminal starts commercial journey

Commercial operations of Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) at Chattogram Port began today (10 June), with the loading of export goods onto an Indonesian-bound ship.

The container loading began around noon when MAERSK DAVAO, a Singaporean flag carrying ship, docked at the jetty of PCT, which is being operated by Saudi-based Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT).

The ship will leave for Indonesia's Belawan port with containers of RMG and other products.

Earlier, at a programme held at the PCT premises, Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail, chairman of the Chittagong Port Authority, said, "PCT activities have commenced in full swing today with the involvement of a foreign operator. Many more technologies will be gradually introduced here."

He added Red Sea Gateway has already invested nearly Tk1,500 crore and will share revenues with Chattogram Port by handling containers at the terminal.

According to an agreement with RSGT, all the equipment at this terminal will be handed over to the port authority after 22 years, he further said.

Addressing the event, Erwin Haaze, RSGT Bangladesh CEO, said they hope to contribute to enhancing Chittagong Port's central role in Bangladesh's economy and global logistics chain.

Golam Mainuddin, senior executive director of Red Sea Gateway's Bangladeshi partner SHR Group, said that

The container terminal will help reduce ships' waiting time as well as cargo handling time at Chattogram Port, according to port officials.

Additionally, being connected with the mother vessels at the transhipment ports and export-import trades will also be easier.

Construction of the container terminal started on 32 acres of land in 2019 with an investment of Tk1,229 crore, and was completed in June 2022. It was officially inaugurated in November 2023.

On 6 December 2023, the port signed a 22-year agreement with Red Sea Gateway to operate the terminal.

The terminal features three container jetties and one dolphin oil jetty, allowing the berthing of three container ships and one oil tanker at a time. It has 450,000 TEU container handling capacity per year.