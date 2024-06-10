Patenga Container Terminal starts commercial journey

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 June, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2024, 10:33 pm

Related News

Patenga Container Terminal starts commercial journey

The container loading began around noon when MAERSK DAVAO, a Singaporean flag carrying ship, docked at the jetty of PCT, which is being operated by Saudi-based Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT). 

TBS Report
10 June, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2024, 10:33 pm
The Patenga Container Terminal at Chattogram port. File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
The Patenga Container Terminal at Chattogram port. File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Commercial operations of Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) at Chattogram Port began today (10 June), with the loading of export goods onto an Indonesian-bound ship. 

The container loading began around noon when MAERSK DAVAO, a Singaporean flag carrying ship, docked at the jetty of PCT, which is being operated by Saudi-based Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT). 

The ship will leave for Indonesia's Belawan port with containers of RMG and other products.   

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Earlier, at a programme held at the PCT premises, Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail, chairman of the Chittagong Port Authority, said, "PCT activities have commenced in full swing today with the involvement of a foreign operator. Many more technologies will be gradually introduced here." 

He added Red Sea Gateway has already invested nearly Tk1,500 crore and will share revenues with Chattogram Port by handling containers at the terminal. 

According to an agreement with RSGT, all the equipment at this terminal will be handed over to the port authority after 22 years, he further said. 

Addressing the event, Erwin Haaze, RSGT Bangladesh CEO, said they hope to contribute to enhancing Chittagong Port's central role in Bangladesh's economy and global logistics chain.

Golam Mainuddin, senior executive director of Red Sea Gateway's Bangladeshi partner SHR Group, said that 

The container terminal will help reduce ships' waiting time as well as cargo handling time at Chattogram Port, according to port officials. 

Additionally, being connected with the mother vessels at the transhipment ports and export-import trades will also be easier. 

Construction of the container terminal started on 32 acres of land in 2019 with an investment of Tk1,229 crore, and was completed in June 2022. It was officially inaugurated in November 2023. 

On 6 December 2023, the port signed a 22-year agreement with Red Sea Gateway to operate the terminal.

The terminal features three container jetties and one dolphin oil jetty, allowing the berthing of three container ships and one oil tanker at a time. It has 450,000 TEU container handling capacity per year.

Top News

Patenga / Patenga Container Terminal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two Palestinian students with their Bangladeshi peers at Sher-E-Bangla Medical College &amp; Hospital. Photo: Courtesy

Palestinian students find support and hope in Bangladeshi universities

12h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Capturing your adventures on the go

13h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Kaleidoscope: The art of giving curated gifts

14h | Brands
Photos: Jackie Kabir

In the land of the pharaohs

1d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Some Chinese nationals are involved in crimes such as money from online gambling and human trafficking

Some Chinese nationals are involved in crimes such as money from online gambling and human trafficking

2h | Videos
Economic crisis is bypassed in Budget - Citizen Platform

Economic crisis is bypassed in Budget - Citizen Platform

4h | Videos
Why Did Benny Gantz Resign from Israel's Wartime Cabinet?

Why Did Benny Gantz Resign from Israel's Wartime Cabinet?

4h | Videos
Bangladesh to face in-form South Africa in 2024 T20 World Cup

Bangladesh to face in-form South Africa in 2024 T20 World Cup

5h | Videos