Passports of anti-state activists may be scraped: Hasan

Bangladesh

BSS
13 January, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 07:28 pm

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said passports of those who are conducting propaganda against the country staying abroad might be cancelled. 
 
"Spreading propaganda against the country staying abroad, hatching conspiracy to create anarchy here and spreading confusion among the foreigners are acts of sedition. The state could cancel one's passport if he or she gets involved in anti-state acts," he said.
  
"This decision has been taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order. There are some identified persons who are continuously doing such acts. The list will also be prepared identifying others involved in (such anti-state acts)," said Hasan, replying to a query of newsmen at the meeting room of his ministry at the Secretariat in the capital. 
 
Replying to another query over human rights issue in the USA, he said Guantanamo Bay is a notorious prison of the United States where prisoners were detained and tortured without trial for 20 years. "And the human rights have been violated extremely. The whole world knows that the prison is for torturing. The statement of human rights experts of the United Nations pointed out how human rights are being violated extremely in the US," he added. 
 
The minister said the statement also claimed that Guantanamo Bay prison is the example of how human rights are being violated in that country which speaks about the protection of human rights across the globe.
 
Replying to another query over BNP's rallies, he said BNP is organizing rallies in different districts across the country in demand of freeing Begum Khaleda Zia and sending her abroad. But, the party (BNP) leaders and activists are fighting among themselves in those rallies, said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary. 
 
Even, the stage of BNP was demolished in Chattogram, he said, adding now it is a question how they would conduct a state.
  
Criticising a comment of BNP leader Mirza Abbas, Hasan said the comments of those leaders who went to the High Court for bail by wearing burqa are creating fun for the countrymen. 

