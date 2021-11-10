Passing out parade of Ordnance Corps Recruit batch 2021 held 

TBS Report
10 November, 2021, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2021, 10:38 pm

Passing out parade of Ordnance Corps Recruit batch 2021 held 

Area Commander, Logistics Area Major General Zahirul Islam was the chief guest at the event

Chief Guest Major General Zahirul Islam. Photo: Collected.
A passing out parade of the batch of 2021 recruits at the Ordnance Centre and School was held in Rajendrapur Cantonment on Wednesday. 

Tapu Raihan has been recognised as the best recruit in all subjects from this year's batch while Hridoy Hossain has earned recognition as the second best.

Area Commander, Logistics Area Major General Zahirul Islam was the chief guest at the event.

Senior Army officials were also present at the parade.

