Passengers suffer as water transport workers go on indefinite strike

Water transport services across the country came to a standstill from Sunday midnight as workers went on a strike, causing sufferings to passengers. Freight operation also remained suspended.

The water transport workers announced the strike on Saturday night to press home their 10-point demand, including setting their minimum wage at Tk20,000.

"Strikes were called multiple times previously on these demands, but the owners did not accept any demand. They took time every time. So this time work abstention will be maintained for an indefinite period and our movement will continue until our demands are met," said Ashiqul Alam, general secretary of Noujan Sramik Federation.

"The government has requested us to withdraw the strike. But we will budge from our stance without an assurance that our demands will be met. After getting the assurance, we will address the matter through discussion with the owners," he added in response to a question.

Meanwhile, due to the launch strike, passengers going to and from Dhaka and the southern districts have been facing harrowing time.

Besides, businesses are also suffering a great deal with suspended transportation of goods by river.

Munna, a passenger from Barisal, said, "My father is sick. We got the doctor's appointment in Dhaka on Monday. But, when I came to the launch ghat, I found out that a strike was going on. Now I don't know how I will take my father to Dhaka. He cannot be taken in a car due to his physical condition."

Tilottoma Halder, another Dhaka-bound passenger from Jhalakathi, said, "I have an interview tomorrow. As the launches are not operating, I started by bus. I will likely reach Dhaka late at night when I will not be able to go to my hostel. It appears, I will have to sit at the station all night and give the interview in the morning."

Mahbub Rashid Khan, executive director of Water Transport Cell (WTC), an organisation of lighter vessel owners, told The Business Standard, "WTC usually gives allocations to 70-80 lighter ships daily. No ship has been given allocation on Sunday due to the strike by the vessel workers."

The 10-point demands of the workers include setting a minimum wage of Tk20,000 along with the provision of appointment letters, identity cards and service books, setting up a contributory provident fund and seamen welfare fund to ensure social security with food and sea allowances and providing Tk10 lakh as compensation for accidents and deaths at work.

Meanwhile, the owners said they will not accept these demands.

"We cannot accept any of their demands. In the current state of our business, a salary increase is not possible. Besides, their demand for compensation is completely irrational," said Siddiqur Rahman Patwary, office secretary, Bangladesh Inland Waterways Passengers Carrier Association (BIWPCA).

"We cannot accept other demands either. The government will sit with them. If we are asked to accept any demand, we will also stop running the launch. We will not compromise," he added.