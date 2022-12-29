Passengers can buy MRT pass cards from tomorrow

Bangladesh

BSS
29 December, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2022, 06:59 pm

Related News

Passengers can buy MRT pass cards from tomorrow

BSS
29 December, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2022, 06:59 pm
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Metro Rail passengers will be able to buy MRT pass cards from tomorrow (30 December).

The MRT pass cards will be available 3pm to 9pm at the counters of Uttara's Uttar and Agargaon stations, said a press release issued by Sheikh Walid Faez, senior information officer of the road transport and bridges ministry today.

Each passenger will have to pay Tk500 (Tk200 for the card and Tk300 as fare) at the counter and submit an MRT pass registry form (properly completed) for the pass card. 

MRT pass registry form is available on the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited website (http://www.dmtcl.gov.bd).

Top News

Metro Rail / MRT pass / Card

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Shiyo: An inventive scheme to spread card payments everywhere

11h | Panorama
Metro Rail project will bridge the gap between time loss and economic development. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Bangladesh in the era of metrorail: Beyond just a communication infrastructure

9h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

What fracking can tell us about the future of fusion 

8h | Panorama
10 classic Volkswagen Beetles from VW Club Bangladesh were also present during the event with Bangladesh Vespa Community. Photo: Asif Chowdhury

Cox's Bazar Carnival: Making the impossible happen

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Metro rail opens for public use

Metro rail opens for public use

1h | TBS Today
How to buy tickets from platform

How to buy tickets from platform

1h | TBS Today
Long line for Metro Rail Tickets

Long line for Metro Rail Tickets

1h | TBS Today
New mystery revealed about Sushant Singh's death

New mystery revealed about Sushant Singh's death

23h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

4
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations

5
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

6
Infographic: TBS
Bangladesh

Plastic road offers a greener way to travel in Bangladesh