Passengers can buy MRT pass cards from tomorrow

Metro Rail passengers will be able to buy MRT pass cards from tomorrow (30 December).

The MRT pass cards will be available 3pm to 9pm at the counters of Uttara's Uttar and Agargaon stations, said a press release issued by Sheikh Walid Faez, senior information officer of the road transport and bridges ministry today.

Each passenger will have to pay Tk500 (Tk200 for the card and Tk300 as fare) at the counter and submit an MRT pass registry form (properly completed) for the pass card.

MRT pass registry form is available on the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited website (http://www.dmtcl.gov.bd).