Passenger security will be ensured under ‘Amar Gari Nirapad’ programme: CMP commissioner

The "Amar Gari Nirapad" (My Vehicle is Safe) project will ensure safety of passengers, while vehicle owners too can confirm a driver's credentials while handing over their CNG-run auto rickshaws to them.

Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) Commissioner Saleh Mohammad Tanvir made the observations while meeting owners and drivers the auto rickshaws registered under the programme undertaken for the safety of public life and property in collaboration with Bidyananda Foundation at a booth set up at GEC corner of the city on Sunday evening.

The CMP commissioner said that at different times ordinary passengers left their valuables in the auto rickshaws. Now, they could find the vehicle if needed by scanning the unique numeric ID or QR code given to each of the rickshaws. Various crimes committed using the CNG-powered vehicles can also be easily detected and controlled, he said.

At the same time, vehicle owners can easily confirm their driver's credentials by checking the driver verification card, while verified drivers will create a positive impression among both passengers and owners, Tanvir said.

Aimed at making movement safer for city dwellers, the CMP has begun tagging CNG-powered auto rickshaws plying the city with QR codes, embedded with relevant information about the driver and vehicle owner.

According to traffic sources, work is underway to complete the registration of owners and drivers through booths set up at six points in the city: GEC Junction, Tiger Pass, Newmarket, Bahaddarhat, Badamtali, Alankar, Moizartek and Cement Crossing Traffic Police Box. The CMP plans to bring about 13,000 registered CNG-run auto rickshaws plying in the city under the program.

CMP Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Shyamal Kumar Nath, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Md Mokhlesur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic-North), among others, were present at the ceremony.