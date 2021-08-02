Passenger load on ferries reduces, hygiene rules still neglected in launches

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 August, 2021, 11:40 am
Last modified: 02 August, 2021, 01:41 pm

Related News

Passenger load on ferries reduces, hygiene rules still neglected in launches

Meanwhile, due to the closure of public transport, it has become a hassle to get to Dhaka from the wharf area.

TBS Report
02 August, 2021, 11:40 am
Last modified: 02 August, 2021, 01:41 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Hundreds of passengers from the south-western part of the country were returning to work via ferry and launch services on the Shimulia-Banglabazar route today in spite of various lockdown restrictions in force.

On the second day of factory reopening, the passenger pressure on ferries has been reported to be a lot less compared to the last two days. However, the launches are coming to Shimulia ghat from Banglabazar with more passengers than their capacity.

Meanwhile, due to the closure of public transport, it has become a hassle to get to Dhaka from the wharf area. People are opting for small vehicles to reach their destinations while paying two or three times more fare.

Mahbubur Rahman, assistant manager of BIWTC Shimulia ghat, said, "There are nine ferries plying on the Shimulia-Banglabazar route today. Passenger pressure is much less than the last two days but the vehicle crossings have increased."

BIWTA Shimulia launch dock inspector, Md Soleiman, said, "Currently, 36 launches are in operation on the route. There are instructions to run them until noon. The launch time will be extended depending on the instructions given later."

Top News

Shimulia-Banglabazar / launch / Ferry

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Billion dollars through agro exports

TBS Today: Billion dollars through agro exports

19h | Videos
TBS Today: Dengue fear spreads

TBS Today: Dengue fear spreads

1d | Videos
The mosque at Lalbagh fort you may not have seen before

The mosque at Lalbagh fort you may not have seen before

1d | Videos
Tokyo Olympics in the eyes of an expatriate Bangladeshi photographer

Tokyo Olympics in the eyes of an expatriate Bangladeshi photographer

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

4
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

5
Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank
Bangladesh

Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 