Passenger load on ferries reduces, hygiene rules still neglected in launches

Hundreds of passengers from the south-western part of the country were returning to work via ferry and launch services on the Shimulia-Banglabazar route today in spite of various lockdown restrictions in force.

On the second day of factory reopening, the passenger pressure on ferries has been reported to be a lot less compared to the last two days. However, the launches are coming to Shimulia ghat from Banglabazar with more passengers than their capacity.

Meanwhile, due to the closure of public transport, it has become a hassle to get to Dhaka from the wharf area. People are opting for small vehicles to reach their destinations while paying two or three times more fare.

Mahbubur Rahman, assistant manager of BIWTC Shimulia ghat, said, "There are nine ferries plying on the Shimulia-Banglabazar route today. Passenger pressure is much less than the last two days but the vehicle crossings have increased."

BIWTA Shimulia launch dock inspector, Md Soleiman, said, "Currently, 36 launches are in operation on the route. There are instructions to run them until noon. The launch time will be extended depending on the instructions given later."