Passenger-carrying ferry operating, defying lockdown protocols

Hundreds of passengers and private vehicles were seen crossing the Shimulia-Banglabazar naval route by ferry on Thursday despite a strict countrywide lockdown.

Hundreds of Dhaka-bound passengers are coming from Banglabazar Ghat to Shimulia Ghat and south-western passengers are going to Bangla Bazar Ghat via Shimulia Ferry Ghat.

Social distance and hygiene rules are being ignored in the presence of hundreds of people.

Law enforcement check posts have been set up at the wharf to control the movement of passengers on the ferry. However, the passengers are making various excuses to the law enforcement agencies to pass the check post.

Dhaka-bound passengers coming to Shimulia Ghat from Banglabazar are walking to their destination as there is less public transport due to the lockdown.

BIWTC Shimulia Ghat Manager, Md Faisal, said, "Currently seven ferries are operating on the Shimulia-Banglabazar naval route. These ferries have been kept open for vehicular crossings that are free from lockdown restrictions."