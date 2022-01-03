Parts of Chandpur  town protection dam collapse

A portion of Chandpur town protection dam has collapsed into the River Meghna, triggering panic among local people.

Concrete cement (CC) blocks of 25 metre area were washed away by the Meghna River near Chandpur Madrasa road around 6am on Sunday within just ten minutes, said locals.

Mamun Hawladar, additional executive engineer of the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB), said at least 25 metre area collapsed into the river and the surrounding area is also vulnerable.

"Dumping of CC blocks started on Monday morning. We have 14,700 CC blocks in stock," said the official.

However, there is nothing to panic about, the official added.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anjana Khan Majlish has already visited the spot.