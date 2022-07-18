Parties unwilling to join election a major crisis: CEC

Highlighting the ongoing crisis regarding the national elections, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said majority of the political parties do not want to participate and have made a clear declaration on this issue.

"BNP and some like-minded parties have decided not to participate in the elections. They have some programmes of their own including the demand for an election-time government. If something like this does not happen, they will not come to the polls. This has also created instability," he said while attending a dialogue with the Khilafat Majlis on Monday (18 July).

"If BNP does not participate in this election, then our objective of holding participatory elections may not be successful."

"BNP's stance of not participating in election can be resolved by sitting with other parties, especially the ruling party, and reach a consensus," said the CEC.

Mentioning that it is still uncertain, he said, "We are calling on BNP to come to the elections. We have no comment if their political strategy is different. We have no position for or against it. Political parties have their own independence. They can undertake any strategy or programme per their wisdom."

Kazi Habibul Awal also said that the national elections will be held at the end of December 2023 or the beginning of January 2024.

Meanwhile, Khilafat Majlis has demanded to run various ministries related to the elections under the Election Commission, including Public Administration, Home Affairs, Information and Law.

