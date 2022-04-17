Parliamentary body urges resolving e-passport problems

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 April, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2022, 10:18 pm

Related News

Parliamentary body urges resolving e-passport problems

The government has introduced hi-tech e-passports, having both benefits and disadvantages, replacing the machine readable passport (MRP)

TBS Report
17 April, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2022, 10:18 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

A parliamentary body at a Sunday meeting recommended easing processes concerning migrant workers, and identifying and resolving all e-passport related problems as soon as possible.   

The parliamentary standing committee on the expatriate welfare ministry at its 16th meeting also suggested taking measures to introduce an experimental insurance system for migrant workers coming back within one year.

Committee Chairman Anisul Islam Mahmud chaired the meeting at the Parliament Building.     

The government has introduced hi-tech e-passports, having both benefits and disadvantages, replacing the machine readable passport (MRP).  

The e-passport is given based on the information on the national identity card (NID). But no applicant will get an e-passport if there is any mismatch between the NID and MRP information.

Sources close to the process said there are common silly mistakes in most of the NIDs and people are not getting e-passports due to these errors.

There is a huge number of e-passports held up by passport offices across the country which has created problems for many travelers and migrant workers.   

The parliamentary body in its meeting discussed the activities of the immigration and passport department to make their services fast and urgent for a disciplined, safe, regular, and responsible processing of migrant workers going abroad. 

The committee also suggested holding regular discussions with the Bangladesh Biman to reduce the air fare for outgoing migrant workers.

Top News / Migration

E-passport / Parliamentary committee  

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The issue is not that Musk lacks the cash to buy Twitter. It’s that he lacks the temperament to run it. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk is not what Twitter needs right now

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘It is somehow ingrained in us that a multinational job is better than a local one’

10h | Panorama
All the products of KJ are entirely handmade and environment-friendly. Photo: Courtesy

KJ: Introducing lifestyle footwear to light up your day

11h | Mode
A variety of bakery and pastry products are made in a healthy environment in the factory of Le Beckhouse. The bakery was launched at the initiative of UK-returnee Abrar Hossain and two of his friends, Mohammad Ataul and Sajid Ahmed, in the Kalurghat Bscic industrial area of Chattogram. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Le Bakehouse: Chattogram’s bakery at its best

10h | Food

More Videos from TBS

How much the country ready to negotiate with EU?

How much the country ready to negotiate with EU?

1h | Videos
Is Nepal becoming bankrupt?

Is Nepal becoming bankrupt?

2h | Videos
Fishing at Dhanmondi Lake

Fishing at Dhanmondi Lake

2h | Videos
Food for 10,000 people cooked in one pot

Food for 10,000 people cooked in one pot

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

4
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

5
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

6
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots