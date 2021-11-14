Parliament goes into 15th session

Bangladesh

UNB
14 November, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 04:58 pm

Related News

Parliament goes into 15th session

The Jatiya Sangsad went into session after a 59-day recess as its previous session was prorogued on 16 September last after only seven sittings amid the Covid-19 pandemic situation

UNB
14 November, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 04:58 pm
Bangladesh National Parliament. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh National Parliament. Photo: Collected

The 15th session of the 11th parliament began on Sunday with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

The Jatiya Sangsad went into session after a 59-day recess as its previous session was prorogued on 16 September last after only seven sittings amid the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

In the beginning of the day's business, the Speaker nominated a five-member panel of chairmen for the 15th session of this Parliament.

The panel members are Shamsul Haque Tuku (Pabna-1), AB Tajul Islam (Brahmanbaria-6), Nazrul Islam Babu (Narayanganj-2), Kazi Firoz Rashid (Dhaka-6) and Basanti Chakma (Women Seat-9).

They will conduct the House proceedings in a chronological order in the absence of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker.

On 17 October, President Md Abdul Hamid summoned the 15th session of the current parliament, exercising the power bestowed upon him as per Article 72 (1) of the Constitution.

According to the Constitution, a period exceeding 60 days shall not intervene between the end of one session and the first sitting of Parliament in the next session.

Top News

Parliament / Parliament session / 15th Parliament session

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Foreign jobs rebound on brighter Gulf economies

Foreign jobs rebound on brighter Gulf economies

23h | Videos
A guitarist rickshaw puller

A guitarist rickshaw puller

23h | Videos
Rehana Maryam Noor: Story of an Unknown Woman

Rehana Maryam Noor: Story of an Unknown Woman

23h | Videos
Rajshahi’s Kaluhati villagers making fortune in shoe manufacturing

Rajshahi’s Kaluhati villagers making fortune in shoe manufacturing

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

3
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Radhanagar, a remote scenic village in Moulvibazar, has some 25 resorts and eco-cottages to accommodate flocks of tourists visiting every day. Photo: Kajal Hazra
Bangladesh

Moulvibazar village turns into tourism hub