Parliament goes into 15th session

The 15th session of the 11th parliament began on Sunday with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

The Jatiya Sangsad went into session after a 59-day recess as its previous session was prorogued on 16 September last after only seven sittings amid the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

In the beginning of the day's business, the Speaker nominated a five-member panel of chairmen for the 15th session of this Parliament.

The panel members are Shamsul Haque Tuku (Pabna-1), AB Tajul Islam (Brahmanbaria-6), Nazrul Islam Babu (Narayanganj-2), Kazi Firoz Rashid (Dhaka-6) and Basanti Chakma (Women Seat-9).

They will conduct the House proceedings in a chronological order in the absence of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker.

On 17 October, President Md Abdul Hamid summoned the 15th session of the current parliament, exercising the power bestowed upon him as per Article 72 (1) of the Constitution.

According to the Constitution, a period exceeding 60 days shall not intervene between the end of one session and the first sitting of Parliament in the next session.