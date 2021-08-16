Parliament goes into 14th session on 1 September

The 11th Parliament will go into the 14th session after a recess on 1 September amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

President Abdul Hamid has summoned the session exercising the power bestowed upon him by Article 72 (1) of the Constitution.

The session of the Jatiya Sangsad will begin at 5pm with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

The 13th session of the 11th Parliament, which was actually the budget session of fiscal 2021-22, was held in July.