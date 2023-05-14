Parliament to go into budget session 31 May

Bangladesh

UNB
14 May, 2023, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2023, 11:07 pm

Parliament to go into budget session 31 May

UNB
14 May, 2023, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2023, 11:07 pm
Bangladesh Parliament building. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh Parliament building. Photo: UNB

This year the budget session of the Parliament will begin on 31 May as Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal is scheduled to present the national budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year on 1 June.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin summoned the 23th session (Budget Session) of the 11th parliament exercising power bestowed upon him by Article 72(1) of the Constitution.

The budget session will start at 5:00pm on 31 May, said a press release from Parliament on Sunday.

On 11 May last, the National Economic Council (NEC) on Thursday approved a Tk263,000 crore Annual Development Programme (ADP) for the next fiscal year (FY24) making highest allocation of Tk75,945 crore (28.88pc of allocation) in the transport and communication sector.

Out of the original ADP allocation, Tk169,000 crore will be drawn from the local sources while Tk94,000 crore will come from the foreign sources.

In 2022, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal placed Tk678,064-crore national budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 in the House.

 

