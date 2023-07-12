Park, playground to be constructed on Karnaphuli banks

Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) and Chattogram district administration are partnering to construct a park and playground on the khas land along the banks of the River Karnaphuli in order to prevent encroachment and river pollution.

CCC Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury visited the site proposed by the district administration in the city's Firingi Bazar area on Wednesday.

"A large green park and playground will be built as soon as possible on the district administration's designated land. The aim is to provide recreational opportunities for people to enjoy the river's beauty and offer play areas for children and teenagers while ensuring the protection of the River Karnaphuli," he said.

During the visit, Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Abul Bashar Mohammed Fakhruzzaman requested cooperation from the city mayor in the construction initiative.

Deputy Commissioner Abul Bashar Mohammed Fakhruzzaman said the initiative aims to prevent illegal encroachment of khas land along the riverbanks. He believes the green zone and park will serve as a special attraction for city dwellers as well.

Local councillor Hasan Murad Biplab as well as the residents of Firingi Bazar area welcomed the initiative, according to a press release of the Chattogram district administration.

