Papon most incompetent BCB chief: Saber

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 November, 2021, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2021, 07:52 pm

Papon most incompetent BCB chief: Saber

Former president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Saber Hossain Chowdhury has said current BCB chief Nazmul Islam Papon has been the "most incompetent" despite serving the longest.

He also called out the cricket board as "shameless" in a tweet on Friday.

"Bangladesh has now played 4 World Cups under Mr Papon, things have gone bad to worse. Longest serving President has also been the most incompetent. It's always someone else's fault as he has run our cricket to the ground. Shame that we have a shameless @BCBTigers," Saber wrote on his twitter handle.

Saber was the head of BCB from 1996 to 2001. Bangladesh was awarded test status during his tenure. 

His comments came in the wake of the defeated Bangladesh cricket team returning home without a single victory in the T20 World Cup's main round.

Bangladesh won two matches in round one of the tournament and qualified for the Super 12s. But they failed to win any of the five matches in the Super 12s stage.

They got close against Sri Lanka and West Indies but failed to seal the matches.

The Tigers were heavily reliant on their experienced players like Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur and Shakib Al Hasan. However, all of them have a dismal show in the tournament.

With the scars of World Cup failure fresh, the Tigers will take on Pakistan in a three-match T20Is and two-match Test series at home starting from 19 November.

