Panic grips Dhaka as reports of robbery, mugging, burglary spread

TBS Report
08 August, 2024, 03:50 am
Last modified: 08 August, 2024, 04:38 am

Lalmatia locals patrol the street at late night on 8 August. Photo: TBS
Panic gripped Dhaka residents soon after the sun see ton Wednesday (7 August) with reports of robbery, burglary and mugging across the city flooding social media.

Robbery incidents have been reported in multiple areas, including Mohammadpur, Jigatola, Uttara, Mirpur and Jatrabari, our correspondents said.

The reports were still coming in as of 3:30am Thursday.

In some of the places, army personnel fended off such attempts while in many areas locals formed groups to patrol their areas.

Area-wise patrol teams were formed, with communications taking place among citizens on different messaging platforms.  

Locals patrol the street at night in Lalmatia of the capital. Photo: Collected
Groups would go to areas identified as problem zones and report back on the matter.

Many netizens also took to Facebook to report incidents of robbery and burglary.

"At around 11:00pm, the mosque in my area announced that robbers have entered the neighbourhood," said Adittya Saha Niloy, a journalist.

Locals staying guard on a street in Jafrabad area at around 3:00am in Dhaka on 8 August. Photo: TBS
"The announcement asked people to keep their doors locked."

"Similar announcements have been made in Jafrabad area," said MD Tajul Islam, a TBS journalist, who resides in the area.

Meanwhile, the army earlier released helpline numbers to citizens, who were caught off guard after the police force suspended its duties.

"In Bosila, locals are patrolling with sticks to ensure safety," Niloy said.

"Some of the locals earlier saw dacoits armed with machetes and tried to apprehend them but the criminals ran away."

At around 3:30am, another announcement was made from a nearby mosque, Nioly said. "Residents be alert and be prepared for defensive action anytime"

