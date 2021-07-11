Pandemic creates employment problem: Kholiquzzaman

Chairman of Palli Karma Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad has said the worldwide pandemic shocks and technological advancement have created problems for future employment.

"A growth without equity should be harmful, for which alternative measures need to be created to check the rising of the poverty level," said Dr Kholiquzzaman Ahmad at a webinar organised on Saturday by entrepreneurial economists club of Dhaka School of Economics (DScE).

He mentioned each year the DScE wants to create at least 100 entrepreneurs directly or indirectly.

Prof Dr Muhammad Mahboob Ali of Dhaka School of Economics chaired the session while Prof Dr Subrata Chattopadhyay of University of Engineering and Management presented a paper entitled "Exploring opportunities in turbulent times" where he argued that opportunity canvas is transforming, hence adaptation to new technology and business is essential.

DScE assistant professors Rehana Parvin and Sara Tasneem, and WEND President Dr Nadia Binte Amin also attended the online seminar.