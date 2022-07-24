Pak High Commission removes photo after Dhaka’s objection

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 July, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2022, 03:26 pm

Pak High Commission removes photo after Dhaka’s objection

UNB
UNB

Following an official objection, Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka has removed its cover photo from the mission's Facebook page that used an illustration showing Bangladesh's flag merged with that of Pakistan's.

Bangladesh's outlook in this regard was conveyed to the Pakistan High Commission on Saturday.

Earlier today, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen also expressed disapproval over the publication of the illustration at the curtain raiser briefing for the 20th session of D-8 Council of Ministers at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the capital.

He said, "We didn't like it. So hopefully they will delete it. Since we have imparted our objection, they should withdraw the illustration".

In response to the request made yesterday, Pakistan High Commission said that there has been no ill intention behind it. They also provided samples of such pictures with Singapore, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia.

When asked if the explanation was satisfactory for Bangladesh, Momen said, "Other countries didn't object, but since we didn't like it, hopefully, they will accommodate our request as soon as the office hour begins." 

The D-8 meeting will be attended by the foreign ministers and the representatives of other member countries including Pakistan.

