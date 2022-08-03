Pak FM makes brief stopover at Ctg airport

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari made a brief stopover at Chattogram airport on Wednesday.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud received the Pakistan foreign minister, according to a press release issued by Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka.

The two ministers during the meeting also exchanged books of each other's country as gifts.

The Pakistan foreign minister stayed for around 40 minutes at the airport.

The Pakistan foreign minister made the stopover on his way to Phnom Penh, Cambodia to lead the Pakistan delegation at the 29th Ministerial Meeting of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Regional Forum (ARF) being held from 4 August till 6 August.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen is in Cambodia to attend the meeting.

