Padma Bridge will spread growth across the country: British HC

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 June, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2022, 04:10 pm

File image Robert Chatterton Dickson
File image Robert Chatterton Dickson

Congratulating Bangladesh on the inauguration of the Padma Bridge, British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert C Dickson said the bridge will spread increased growth and prosperity across the country.

"Congratulations to the Bangladesh government and people on the inauguration of the Padma Bridge," tweeted the British High Commission on Saturday (25 June).

Robert C Dickson termed the bridge as a huge national achievement that would boost economic growth across the country. 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Padma Bridge over the mighty river Padma on Saturday. 
 

