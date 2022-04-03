Padma Bridge to start operations within June: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said Padma Multipurpose Bridge will start operations within the month of June.

"97% work of the main bridge of Padma Multipurpose Bridge, 90.5% of the river governance work and 92% of the overall work of the project have been completed. Also, 99% of gas line connection work and 79% of 400KV electric line connection have been completed," he said during a meeting for reviewing the progress of the Padma Bridge held at the conference room of the bridges division on Sunday (3 April).

Secretary of the bridges division and the Executive Director of Bangladesh Bridges Authority Md Monjur Hossain presided over the meeting in presence of Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam, Director of the project Md Shafiqul Islam and higher officials of the bridges division were present at the meeting.