Padma Bridge pulls Eid holidayers

Bangladesh

Kazi Monirujjaman Monir & Moinuddin Sumon
12 July, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2022, 10:28 pm

Related News

Padma Bridge pulls Eid holidayers

Kazi Monirujjaman Monir & Moinuddin Sumon
12 July, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2022, 10:28 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Thousands of visitors thronged the Mawa end of the newly opened Padma Bridge in Munshiganj and its Jajira end in Shariatpur to spend time with friends and family and enjoy the view of the spectacular structure during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

Visitors started to come in the afternoon of Eid day, but by Monday the crowds kept growing as people from different parts of the country came to the spots in buses, trucks, microbuses and cars.

Crowds of visitors were seen at Mawa Crossroads and Shimulia Ferry Ghat, and near the old Mawa Bazaar in Louhjong of Munshiganj, while many others rented boats or speedboats on the river. Many even crossed the bridge and went to the intersection of Bhanga in Faridpur.

At Jajira point, too, people flocked to the bridge on Monday and Tuesday. At the toll plaza, the murals of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, alongside hilsa sculptures and fountains drew a big crowd.

Bridge officials said trees have been planted at the Jajira end of the bridge where there are connecting roads, service area-2, and a cantonment. People who come to see the bridge also visit those places, spend time there, and take photos.

Many are walking down from the bridge to the river to stand on concrete blocks and enjoy the beauty of the bridge and the River Padma at the same time. 

Rabeya and Delwar, who married recently, came to see the Padma Bridge on their first outing together.

"You can say this is our honeymoon. I saw our largest expressway, and the greenery caught my eyes. The Padma Bridge is the only two-storey bridge in the country and I feel like our trip has been worthwhile," said Rabeya.

Siddiqur Rahman, 70, came from Barishal. He looked at the bridge in surprise and said, "I wanted to see the bridge before I die. Thanks to the prime minister for fulfilling the expectations of people like me."

Makeshift shops have been set up along the roads near the bridge. It is like a fair with children busy buying toys and adults flocking to food stores, the shopkeepers happy with the business turnover.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Padma Bridge South Police Station Sheikh Mohammad Mostafizur Rahman said the crowds around the bridge have been growing since Monday. Police personnel are on duty to ensure the safety of the visitors.

Munshiganj and Padma Bridge sub-zone In-Charge of Tourist Police Shahadat Hossain said, "Thousands of visitors are coming to see the Padma Bridge every day. We are assisting the tourists with safety as well as information. Usually, most tourists leave the bridge area before nightfall for safety."

The movement of vehicles was slower near the Padma Bridge toll plazas for some time due to a high traffic volume.

Top News

Padma Bridge / Eid holidays / Holidaymakers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Special Prawn Biryani

Special Prawn Biryani

1d | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid Recipe: Chocolate Soufflé Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream

1d | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid recipe: Beef Rendang

1d | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid recipe: Turkish Tepsi Kebab

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Sri Lanka leader flees as protesters storm home

Sri Lanka leader flees as protesters storm home

3h | Videos
James Webb Space Telescope discovers the unknown

James Webb Space Telescope discovers the unknown

3h | Videos
Unrest in Sri Lanka, what next?

Unrest in Sri Lanka, what next?

3h | Videos
What happens to Larry when Boris leaves

What happens to Larry when Boris leaves

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

5
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty

6
Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south
Industry

Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south