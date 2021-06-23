Padma bridge project’s Chinese engineer goes missing

Rescue under way for the missing engineer. Photo/TBS

A Chinese engineer of the Padma Bridge project has gone missing after he reportedly fell into the Padma river in Munshiganj.

The missing engineer was identified as Zhao, 25.

Sirajul Kabir, in-charge of the Mawa Naval police outpost in Munshiganj, said the engineer has been missing since 8:30pm last night.

Quoting Zhao's colleagues, Kabir said that he was working on a power tower adjacent to the bridge from where he went missing. It has been presumed that he fell into the water.

"The naval police have been searching for him at various places on the river Padma since 9.30 pm, but they could not trace him," added the police official.

Composite Commander M Bazlur Rashid, also a petty officer of the project, said: "Our Coast Guard's own diving team has already left Dhaka and will arrive at the scene shortly. Then we will conduct an underwater rescue operation."

Padma Bridge Executive Engineer (Main Bridge) Dewan Mohammad Abdul Quader said that Naval police and a Coast Guard rescue team are carrying out a rescue drive.