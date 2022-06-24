Padma Bridge opening ceremony cancelled in Sylhet

The district administration in Sylhet has cancelled the inaugural ceremony of the much-awaited Padma Bridge in view of the devastating floods in the district.

However, a discussion programme will be held in line with the main event of the opening ceremony scheduled to be held on the banks of the Padma river on Saturday (June 25). The main programme will be displayed on a big screen.

The decision was taken at a meeting on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Deputy commissioner Mojibur Rahman presided over the meeting, while Sylhet city Awami League president Masuk Uddin Ahmad, general secretary professor Zakir Hossain, district Awami League acting president Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury, general secretary Nasir Uddin Khan and district press club president Al Azad, among others, were present.