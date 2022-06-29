Padma Bridge: More than Tk1.9 crore toll collected on third day

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 June, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 29 June, 2022, 11:28 am

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A total of Tk1,94,58,100 toll has been collected on the third day till 11:59 pm Tuesday (28 June) on Padma Bridge. 

The amount is Tk2,98,500 less than that of the second day (27 June) when over Tk1,97,56,600 toll was collected from 15,274 vehicles. 

On Monday (27 June), the number of vehicles reduced by one-fourth as the government banned motorcycles on Padma Bridge in a move to avert chaos.  

The total number of vehicles that crossed the Padma Bridge on Tuesday was 14,493; of these, 7,217 crossed from Mawa, while  7,276 crossed from Janjira.

Tk96,66,800 was collected from Mawa toll plaza and Tk97,91,300 was collected from Janjira toll plaza. 

Padma Bridge

