Ban on motorbikes was necessary to prevent accidents: Obaidul

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said that the ban on the movement of motorbikes on the highways this Eid-ul-Azha saying it was necessary to prevent accidents.

He was talking to reporters at the Secretariat as offices reopened on Tuesday after four days of Eid vacation.

Motorbikes and smaller vehicles (threewheelers) are the main cause off accidents, the minister claimed.

He then blamed the traffic gridlock on highways ahead of Eid-ul-Azha on the "faulty management and lack of coordination" but not on the condition of roads.

Quader claimed that the road situation across the country was better this time.

"There was no traffic tailback on the road in this year. Though some reports of tailbacks were received, that happened due to faulty management and lack of coordination.

"The crisis was seen in Northern parts of the country," the minister added.

He said the pre-Eid opening of Padma Bridge made smooth the travel to the southern region.

The minister hoped that the Dhaka Metro Rail will be launched by end of December this year and the Dhaka Elevated Express Way by end of next year.