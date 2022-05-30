Padma Bridge inauguration to be replicated in 64 districts

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 May, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2022, 09:49 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the much-awaited Padma Bridge on 25 June

Photo: Mumit M
Photo: Mumit M

The inauguration event of the Padma Bridge will be replicated in 64 districts simultaneously, Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam said. 

"The inauguration of Padma Bridge will be super gorgeous. There will be simultaneous replication of the opening ceremony in 64 districts," he said after the weekly cabinet meeting at the Secretariat Monday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the much-awaited Padma Bridge on 25 June.

Earlier on Sunday (29 May), the government issued a gazette naming the 6.15-km long Padma Multipurpose Bridge after the Padma River.

Padma Bridge to be inaugurated on 25 June

The construction of the main bridge was carried out by China Major Bridge Engineering Company (MBEC), a Chinese contractor Company, and the river management was done by the Sino Hydro Corporation of China. 

According to project details, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the construction works of the river on 12 December 2015.

The first span of the Padma Bridge was installed at the Zajira point of Shariatpur district on 7 October, 2017.

On 12 November, 2013, the prime minister inaugurated the approach roads on Zajira and Mawa sides as well as the Service Area-2 work.

Padma Bridge

