Padma Bridge Mawa point illuminated

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Mawa point of the Padma Bridge was illuminated for the first time as all the 207 lights installed in this portion were lit up around 5:30 pm on Monday.

Earlier on 5 June, 24 lights installed between the 14th and 19th pillars of the bridge were lit up on a trial basis. By 11 June, all the lights of the country's longest bridge were successfully but separately lit.

Confirming the news, Dewan Md Abdul Quader, executive engineer of Padma Bridge, said "As many as 207 lampposts of the bridge were lit up on a trial basis using power from the Munshiganj Rural Electrification Board."

Similarly, the lampposts on the Jajira point of the bridge will be lit on Tuesday, he added.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A total of 415 lights have been installed on the 6.15-km long bridge, and 200 more on the connecting roads of both sides.

Work to install lampposts on the main bridge began on 25 November last year and was completed on 18 April this year.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate the bridge on 25 June. The bridge will be opened to traffic the next morning.

Padma Bridge / Lights / Power connection

