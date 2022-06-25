Here's how global media cover Padma Bridge opening

From Al Jazeera to Bloomberg, media outlets around the world covered the historic inauguration of the Padma Bridge.

Here we present an excerpt of global coverage of the long-awaited event.

Bangladesh unveils bridge shunned by World Bank a decade ago: Bloomberg

In 2012, the World Bank canceled a $1.2 billion loan to build Bangladesh's longest bridge citing corruption, which the government said was never proven. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said days later her government would build the bridge with its own funds. Read more

A dream come true for 170 mn people of Bangladesh: Al Jazeera

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the country's new landmark multipurpose 'Padma Bridge' on Saturday. Read more

Bangladesh marks opening of country's longest bridge: AP

Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday celebrated the opening of the country's longest bridge, which took eight years to build amid setbacks involving political conflict and corruption allegations. Read more

Bangladesh marks opening of country's longest bridge: ABC News

Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday celebrated the opening of the country's longest bridge, which took eight years to build amid setbacks involving political conflict and corruption allegations. Read more

PM Hasina opens Bangladesh's longest bridge, calls it symbol of country's pride: The Economic Times

The landmark Padma Bridge is not a pile of brick and cement but a symbol of Bangladesh's pride, capacity and dignity, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Saturday as she inaugurated the country's longest bridge entirely built with domestic funding. Read more

PM Sheikh Hasina Inaugurates Bangladesh's Longest Rail-Road Bridge: NDTV

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday inaugurated the long-awaited Padma bridge, the country's longest and entirely built with domestic funding. Read more

Padma Bridge project was entirely funded by Bangladesh government: The Hindu

Days ahead of the inauguration of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge, the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has clarified that the landmark infrastructure project was not part of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Read more