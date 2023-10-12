Overwhelmed to see love and support here for people in Palestine: Ambassador

Appreciating wholehearted support from Bangladeshis, Palestinian Ambassador to Bangladesh Yousef SY Ramadan on Thursday said they need full support and solidarity, noting that Israel must stop the ongoing genocide against Palestinian people.

"Believe me, we don't want your money but want your full support and love. Palestine wants the world to be on Palestine's side. Genocide and crimes against humanity must stop. That (what's happening) is unacceptable," he told reporters.

Gaza is on the brink of running out of food, water, electricity and critical supplies, UN humanitarians warned on Thursday.

No aid can come from outside for the 2.3 million residents of the sealed-off enclave, and some 220,000 displaced people are taking shelter in schools run by the UN agency for Palestine refugees, UNRWA.

Humanitarians are continuing to support Gaza's population as best they can. The UN World Food Programme (WFP) said that together with UNRWA it delivered fresh bread from "bakeries still able to operate" and food to over 175,000 displaced people across 88 shelters on Wednesday, with plans to "reach over 800,000 people across Palestine".

The Palestine Embassy in Dhaka hosted 15 of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states' ambassadors and chargé d'Affaires who expressed solidarity and support for the people of Palestine and their legitimate struggle against the Zionist Occupation.

At the same time, thousands of young Bangladeshis also attended the gathering for the same reason.

"It was overwhelming to see the love, support and respect of our Bangladeshi brothers and sisters towards their brothers and sisters in Palestine," said the Ambassador.