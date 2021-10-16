Over 8,000 tonnes of onions imported from Myanmar in 14 days

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 October, 2021, 10:35 am
Last modified: 16 October, 2021, 10:40 am

File photo of onions. Picture: Mumit M/TBS
File photo of onions. Picture: Mumit M/TBS

Over 8,000 tonnes of onions have entered through the Teknaf Land Port in Cox's Bazar after prices kept rising in kitchen markets for several weeks due to heavy downpours in India.

According to port sources, till around 9pm on Friday, total 8,1000 tonnes of onions were imported by some traders in the past 14 days.

Earlier in September, total 2,988 tonnes of onions were imported from the neighbouring country. The figure was 765 tonnes in August.

Speaking to The Business Standard, Teknaf Land Port C&F Agents Association President Abdul Amin said, "Myanmar may spike their prices if we keep increasing our imports.

"We are hopeful to import more 10,000 tonnes of onions in the next few days to keep local prices normal."

Teknaf Land Port C&F Agents Association General Secretary Ehteshamul Haque echoed Amin.

He said, "The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has already withdrawn the 5% import duty on onion imports. But the move is yet to be implemented here.

"As a result of this, traders, who are importing the onions, are not being able to make much profit."

