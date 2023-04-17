42% Ctg factories clear Eid bonuses

A total of 626 factories have cleared the dues of their workers, including Eid bonuses in Chattogram.

Meanwhile, some 854 factories in Chattogram are yet to disburse Eid bonuses to their workers.

However, owners and officials concerned have assured that efforts are underway to clear all arrears and bonuses by 20 April.

From the port city's Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN) in Mirsharai to Hathazari area, there are some 1,480 factories of all kinds (shipbreaking, steel mills, and RMG among others). Around five lakh workers are employed in these factories.

Meanwhile, the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) in Chattogram has prepared a list of 51 entities, mainly RMG factories, which may face labour unrest due to unpaid arrears ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Contacted, BGMEA First Vice President Syed Nazrul Islam said, "Orders have been reduced by 30-40% due to the global economic crisis.

"This is why factory owners are struggling to keep operations afloat. We have instructed the factory owners to clear all bonuses and arrears by 20 April."

Chattogram Industrial Police ASP (intelligence and media) Salim Newaz, said, "We are strictly monitoring so that there is no unrest among the workers leading to Eid.

"So far no such incidents have been reported. Those who are yet to disburse arrears of the workers have assured to clear out all payments by 20 April."